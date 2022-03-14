Officers spotted a man who appeared to be breaking into a local business with lock-picking tools.
On March 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was on patrol near the Wash Barn carwash when she noticed a vehicle parked with its driver’s side door open. She then noticed the door to the maintenance room was open and could see a man who knelt down when she got closer. The man used the car to cover himself, and Reed could see that he was holding small objects in his hands. Mason Wayne Daniels walked around the corner before the officer could make contact with him, and Reed noticed the objects he was holding were in the water collection slot in the floor of the carwash bay. Daniels was detained, and he tried to reach for something in his pocket before Reed handcuffed him. Reed said the man was after a lock-picking tool he had in his pocket. Daniels claimed he was picking up quarters and denied he had done anything wrong. Reed could see a sheet of aluminum foil with burn streaks on it inside the vehicle. Daniels told officers it was heroin on the aluminum foil. Officers could also see a leather case in the front seat. There were multiple lock-picking tools inside and a lock box on the passenger seat. Officers found a scale, unused baggies, a baggie that contained a brown powder, a pair of tweezers, more small tools, and a metal tube that had a glass pipe inside it. Daniels was arrested and booked on tribal charges of possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, attempted burglary and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Michael Gray was called to Casey’s General Store on March 6 in regard to someone a trespasser. An employee said Chadd Straud was banned from the store and refused to leave when told to do so. Gray made contact with Straud while he was shopping inside the store. The man said he was buying groceries and would leave. Straud claimed he was given permission to be there, but the employee said she told him to leave several times. Gray said there was a strong odor of alcohol on Straud’s person, although the man claimed he wasn’t intoxicated since he consumed a few beers several hours before he was in the store. Straud was taken to jail and booked for trespassing and public drunkenness.
On March 5, Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Bumblebee Trailer Park on a report of an intoxicated man. Dispatch advised that Billy Joe Whitekiller was standing near a black Toyota and Cobb arrived to find the man there. Whitekiller began to walk away after he looked at Cobb and refused to stop when told to do so. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Kane Wyatt arrived, and they found Whitekiller standing on the back porch of a trailer. Whitekiller appeared under the influence and said he consumed a little alcohol. Whitekiller was arrested for public intoxication and booked into jail.
Officer Cory Keele responded to the parking lot of Lowe’s on March 6 after a man was seen trying to open doors on several vehicles. Keele met with Jeremy William Coyle, who appeared under the influence of a substance. Keele said one of the vehicle owners didn’t want to file a report. and Coyle was transported to jail public intoxication.
