An employee at the Men's Shelter was attacked with a knife-life object, and the suspect was caught and arrested.
On March 11, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits was dispatched to the Men's Shelter on a report of an assault. Dispatch advised Aaron Harshaw allegedly attacked an employee with a knife and left the property. The employee had four cuts on his arm and he told officers he wanted to press charges. Officer Robert Jones was on patrol on Muskogee Avenue and noticed Harshaw. He gave the man commands to put his hands up and to get on the ground. The man complied and was detained. Harshaw claimed a fight broke out at the Men's Shelter and he was kicked in the throat. The employee said he awoke to a noise in the middle of the night when he opened room door, and Harshaw charged at him with a knife-like object. The man said Harshaw was swinging the object at him, so he swung back and struck Harshaw in his neck. Harshaw was told to leave, and he did. Officers watched video footage of Harshaw holding what appeared to be a small blade, and speaking with nobody else in the room. There was no video footage of the assault. Harshaw was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Officer Robbie Bacon responded to the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and West Fox Street to assist EMS on March 3. Dispatch advised there was a man lying in the roadway. Herbert Dale King was found in the yard of a residence and Bacon said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. King stated he called 911, but he didn't need medical attention. Bacon told the man to stand up and King said he needed help. King was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
On March 9, Steven Estes was arrested for trespassing at Walmart. Officer Bronson McNiel was advised Estes was running across the parking lot as McNiel parked his patrol vehicle. McNiel made contact with the man in the parking lot of Reasor's. Estes admitted he knew he was banned from the store and claimed he was waiting for a ride. He was booked into jail.
Officers were called to South Street on March 8 in regard to an intoxicated man. Officer Thomas Donnell made contact with a woman and observed Joey Duvall lying on the ground with a tool tray across him. Duvall became belligerent and couldn't stand on his own. He was transported to jail while EMS responded. Donnell said Duvall fell out of a wheelchair and hit his head on the ground. EMS cleared him and Duvall was booked for public intoxication.
On March 11, Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Norris Park in regard to suspicious activity. Lacy Freels was found inside the men's restroom and Scott learned she was reported missing from Mayes County. Freels also appeared intoxicated and was arrested for public drunkenness.
