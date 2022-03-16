A man was found hiding in a tunnel after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while drunk.
On March 14, Tahlequah Police Officer Joe Roberts was dispatched to North Grand Avenue and the Bertha Parker Bypass on a report of a vehicle that ran off the road. Roberts arrived to find a Chevrolet Cavalier that had struck trees and a concrete culvert. A witness told officers the driver appeared intoxicated and became agitated when she said she called police. She said the man jumped down into a tunnel that ran under the road. Curtis Oldham was found in the tunnel, and EMS was called to check him. Roberts asked the man if he had been drinking alcohol and Oldham said, “I’m respectfully going to have to decline, because I’ll be in trouble if I answer that honestly.” Roberts said there were open containers of alcohol in the crashed vehicle. Oldham was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was transported to Northeastern Health System to get medically cleared due to a cut on his head. Oldham was booked on anticipated charges of driving under the influence, transporting open container beer, driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Lt. Dexter Scott was informed by Walmart employees of a woman who shoplifted on March 6. Skylar Rodgers was seen selecting items of clothing and placed a case on her phone. The woman paid for some items but didn’t pay for the phone case or some clothes. Rodgers said she was homeless and needed clothes. She was arrested and told Scott she had heroin and methamphetamine in her wallet. Scott looked inside the wallet and found a used syringe, along with baggies of drugs. Rodgers was transported to jail and booked for larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was called to EZ Mart on March 14 in regard to Gary Hiner, who was intoxicated and had his pants down around his ankles. Hiner was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.