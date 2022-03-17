A woman was found with meth while officers were watching a house for drug activity.
On March 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was conducting surveillance at a residence due to ongoing drug activity. Cobb could see a woman leaving the residence and identified her as Autumn Reynolds. Dispatch advised Reynolds had a warrant and Cobb made contact with her. Reynolds claimed her name was Amber and asked the officer not to take her to jail. A man approached Cobb with the same request. Nevertheless, the woman was arrested and Cobb searched her purse. He found a syringe that was loaded with methamphetamine. Reynolds was booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
Officer J.D. Alberty responded to Ross Street March 15 on a report from dispatch that someone called 911 and said, "We need the police, now," and hung up. Alberty arrived and a woman told him people were "in the back rolling around on the ground." The officer saw James Drywater on his knees with dirt and grass on his pants, and a woman who was putting items in a bag. Drywater was detained and said the woman was trying to leave and he didn't want her to. She claimed Drywater tried to choke her and hit himself. She also said he hit her in the face with a bag after he threw her to the ground. Drywater was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery.
Lt. Dexter Scott arrested Nalda Nofire for allegedly shoplifting $90 worth of items from Walmart. Scott responded to the store on March 16 after employees stopped her because she was banned. Employees said Nofire failed to pay for two DVD movies that cost $90. Nofire claimed she forgot she was banned from the store. She was booked on tribal charges of larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing.
Gary Hiner was arrested for public intoxication on March 15 after officers were called to Domino's Pizza. Officers found Hiner sitting on the ground and he apparently urinated on himself. He was transported to jail and booked.
