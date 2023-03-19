A Cherokee Nation citizen assaulted a Tahlequah Police Department officer on March 6 while allegedly resisting arrest.
Responding to a call of a male harassing customers at a food truck on Muskogee Avenue, Officer Raquel Reed located a Tahlequah man who appeared intoxicated. Upon making contact with the suspect, he denied being near the food truck and started swearing at officers, all while reportedly having slurred speech. After not following verbal commands to place his hands behind his back, the man was taken to the ground, where he began kicking at officers. He then kicked Reed in the head and shoulder. Once police were able to place him inside the patrol vehicle, the suspect swung his arms at Reed, grazing her right cheek. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for public intoxication, obstruction, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.
While on patrol on March 7, Lt. Bryan Qualls observed a local man, walking along College Avenue. After having previous encounters with the individual, it was discovered the suspect had an outstanding warrant through Cherokee Nation. He was placed under arrest and while searching his person, police found a glass smoking pipe with a burned residue. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for the outstanding warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Responding to a shoplifting call on Feb. 27, Lt. Justin Leatherwood arrested a Westville man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for an outstanding warrant out of Cherokee Nation, an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas and petit larceny.
