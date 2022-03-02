A woman allegedly told an officer that she would have him killed after she was arrested.
On Feb. 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was called to a single-vehicle crash on Hensley Drive. Dispatch advised a truck had struck a mailbox and the driver may have tried to leave. Cobb arrived to find the damaged vehicle and the driver, who appeared intoxicated. Theola Yazzie stated she consumed two beers and was asked to exit the vehicle. Cobb told the woman she would perform a field sobriety test and Yazzie said she didn't want to do it. She asked if she didn't do the test, if she'd go to jail and Cobb advised she would. Yazzie became uncooperative during the test and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Yazzie was placed in the back of Cobb's patrol unit when she began screaming and hitting her head on the cage and window. Yazzie allegedly told Cobb she was going to have him killed, and that bad things would happen to him. Yazzie was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence and threatening to perform acts of violence.
Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Delaware Street on Feb. 21 in regard to a suspicious man. Scott was told that the residence was unoccupied since the owner recently died. A woman showed Scott a photo of the man, who left the area on a bicycle. Scott located Christopher Williams riding a bike on West Avenue. The man refused to stop when told to and advised Scott to call the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Williams jumped off the bike and fled on foot until Scott caught up to him. Williams had a plastic bag that contained marijuana on his person, and Scott found a folded dollar bill that appeared to have methamphetamine in it. Williams was also carrying a used syringe. He was booked on tribal charges of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and warrants.
Officer Cobb was on patrol Feb. 25 when he observed Kayla Adair unsteady on her feet as she walked on South Muskogee Avenue. Adair had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person and denied consuming any drinks. Adair was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail for booking.
Jonathon Philpott was caught trying to steal a pair of sunglasses at Walmart on Feb. 17. Officer Chris Smith responded and employees said the man had been banned from the store due to a previous incident. Philpott was arrested and booked into jail for a warrant.
On Feb. 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Muskogee Avenue and the Bertha Parker Bypass in regard to a vehicle blocking the intersection. The man in the driver's seat said he was trying to help a man who was in the passenger seat, and it wasn't his vehicle. Monte Arkeketah told Donnell he didn't want to live anymore, and the officer could see an AR-15 beside him. Donnell asked the man to exit the vehicle, and placed the weapon inside his patrol unit. Donnell didn't know if Arkeketah had another weapon and advised him he was going to be detained. Arkeketah reportedly became upset and said he wanted a Cherokee Nation marshal there. Donnell was advised that Arkeketah was a convicted felon. The officer unloaded the gun and discovered nine armor-piercing bullets, which are restricted. Arkeketah was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication, possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony, transporting open container of alcohol, and possession of restricted bullets.
Officer Robert Jones conducted a traffic stop Feb. 23 on a white Jeep Cherokee, making contact with Mike Calico and a man who said his name was Mike Blossom. Jones stated the man seemed nervous and officers determined his name was Steven Broaddrick. Broaddrick said he lied about his name to avoid warrants and he was arrested on tribal charges. Calico was issued citations for driving under suspension and taxes due state, and released. On Feb. 24, Officer Michael Cates pulled over the same vehicle because of the expired paper tag. Calico was advised why he was pulled over and Cates called for a wrecker to come pick up the vehicle. Calico was transported to Tahlequah City Jail when Cates found six pills in the man's pocket. Calico said the pills were Lortabs and he didn't have a prescription for it. He was then transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under suspension and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription.
On Feb. 21, Lt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of East Downing Street when he noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Qualls turned around to catch up to the vehicle, and the driver accelerated and refused to pull over once the officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver did stop for red lights and Qualls yelled for him to put his hands out of the window. Alfred Langer complied and was ordered out of the vehicle. Qualls said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and from Langer. The man stated he and his passenger, Bill Kauffeld, had been drinking at Ned's earlier. Langer was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and speeding 50 in a 35 mph zone. Kauffeld was unsteady on his feet and arrested for public intoxication.
On Feb. 19, Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Fourth Street in reference to a man and woman yelling at each other. Sellers arrived to find Russell Evans and Ashley Adair arguing with each other. Dispatch advised Evans was clear of warrants but Adair was wanted. Evans said he consumed alcohol and smoked weed earlier. He was arrested for public intoxication and cited for disturbing the peace, and Adair was arrested for her warrants.
