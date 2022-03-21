A woman who was in possession with a loaded syringe supposedly lied about her age when speaking with officers.
On March 14, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of East Crafton Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass when he noticed a woman standing in the road. Kimberly Walker claimed she was 24 years old, but Cobb thought she appeared to be older than that. Walker then stated she was 34. Walker had a warrant and was being arrested when she told the officer she had a loaded syringe in her purse. Cobb found seven syringes in a pouch, one of which contained methamphetamine. He also found a metal spoon inside the pouch. Walker was transported to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lt. Dexter Scott was informed March 6 that two men who allegedly shoplifted from Walmart were about to leave the parking lot in a white Ford truck. Scott got behind the vehicle and noticed the two occupants were moving around as if they were trying to hide something. Scott told Tyler Mitchell to exit the vehicle. and he complied. Officers told Cody Smith to exit the vehicle as well, and when doing so, he dropped something near the vehicle door. Scott found a plastic baggie of what appeared to be heroin. Smith was arrested and told officers he had a syringe in his shorts. Smith was taken to jail and booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. Mitchell was arrested for petit larceny, trespassing and false impersonation because he initially told officer his name was Derek. He was also additionally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and booked on tribal charges.
On March 8, Officer Thomas Donnell responded to a report of an alleged "rolling domestic." Dispatch said the black Chevy Silverado was gone by the time officers arrived. Donnell spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Tujaun Ferguson was arrested for driving under suspension, and the passenger said the two were just arguing. The vehicle was released to her, and Ferguson was transported to jail.
Sgt. Matt Frits was on patrol March 10 when he ran the tag number to a vehicle that caught his attention. Dispatch stated the tag expired in 2021 and Frits made contact with the driver, Christopher Howell. Frits checked Howell's information and found out he didn't have a valid driver's license and there was no insurance on the vehicle. Howell was arrested and transported to Tahlequah City Jail.
Lt. Scott arrested Shella Sebree March 15 after he was called to Gibbs Auto Sales due to her trespassing. The property owner said Sebree was causing problems and refused to leave. Sebree had a warrant and appeared under the influence. She was booked for public intoxication, trespassing after being forbidden and the warrant.
