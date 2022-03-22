A man was allegedly charging at vehicles on East Downing Street and trying to get drivers to fight him.
On March 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to Circle S Laundry Mat in regard to an intoxicated man who was supposedly asking patrons for drugs. Dispatch advised that another caller said the man in question was also trying to fight people at the business. Reed arrived to find Dale Patrick Thayer, who appeared to bow up his shoulders and growl at traffic. Thayer told Reed that traffic was "after" him. Additional officers arrived and Thayer reportedly became defensive, taking off his jacket and stating he was "getting ready." He claimed officers were messing with him since he got into Tahlequah, and he knew what was about to go down. The man said he had been pardoned from federal prison by the previous president. Thayer denied trying to fight anyone or asking for drugs. He told Reed he smoked marijuana and consumed alcohol. Witnesses said Thayer was charging at vehicles in the road and tried to get people to pull over and fight him. Thayer was booked on tribal charges for public intoxication.
On March 16, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Your Eye Shop in regard to a theft of a trash can. Camera footage showed Michael Champlain trying to remove propane tanks from the front of a food truck. Champlain left and then returned and stole the trash can. Leatherwood made contact with the man, who had the trash can at his tent behind the old McDonald's. Champlain stated he took it because he needed it for trash at his campsite. Champlain was arrested for larceny and transported to jail. Leatherwood was called to the same campsite the next day after Champlain returned to find an intoxicated man inside his tent. Gary Hiner was rolling around on the ground near two empty bottles of vodka, according to Leatherwood. Hiner had urinated on himself and yelled at Champlain and Leatherwood. Hiner was arrested and transported to jail for public intoxication.
Elias Saavedra Jr. was arrested March 16 after he handed officers a bag of methamphetamine and a syringe. Officers were called to East Downing Street after an employee to a business said someone opened the side door. The employee said she heard music playing before the door was opened. Sgt. Leatherwood noticed Saavedra walking by and playing music. The man denied opening the door, but handed the officer meth and the needle. Saavedra was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
