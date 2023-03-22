After she reportedly failed a field sobriety test, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Stilwell woman during a traffic stop on March 18 for driving under the influence of drugs.
According to reports, prior to the test, Reagan Smith, 21, admitted to Sgt. Forest Cobb that she had smoked marijuana and did not have a medical card. She also reportedly told authorities she purchases her marijuana from a specific dispensary because they allegedly don't ask for a medical card. While conducting a search of the vehicle, police found two baggies containing marijuana, a pre-rolled cigar containing marijuana, a folding phone case that contained marijuana and two dispensary containers used to hold it. Smith was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
On March 13, Sgt. Robbie Bacon arrested a 22-year-old local man for vandalism after Love's pressed charges against him for knocking over a trash can. The man was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked.
While securing the pavilion bathrooms by Norris Park on March 12, Officer Caleb Murray arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for trespassing and resisting arrest.
On March 10, Officer Bruce Gower cited a female shoplifter for petit larceny, and after finding fentanyl in his possession, took Graham Scott Jennings, 25, Tahlequah, to the Cherokee County Detention Center. He was booked for petit larceny, trespassing, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Tahlequah man waws arrested by Officer Mitchell Sellers March 10 for petit larceny after he allegedly stole a woman's scooter. The 30-year-old man was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood responded to a shoplifting call on March 7 when he arrested a 31-year-old Tahlequah man who allegedly was concealing meat inside two ice chests, which he failed to pay for. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.