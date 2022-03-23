A 19-year-old man was arrested for driving recklessly at the sports complex while only having a permit.
On March 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex in regard to a vehicle driving recklessly in the parking lot. The caller said he was practicing soccer drills with his daughter when he heard tires squealing, and he saw a blue Mazda Miata peeling out of the parking lot. Bacon was stopped by another pedestrian who pointed toward West Allen Road, and said the vehicle was eastbound. Bacon headed that direction and saw the vehicle turning onto North Vinita Avenue. The officer made contact with Jovanny Gonzalez, who said he didn’t have his driver’s license but had a photo of it on his phone. Gonzalez told Bacon he knew he pulled him over because he was driving recklessly. Dispatch advised Gonzalez only had a driver’s license permit and not a valid one. Gonzalez was arrested for reckless driving and violation of driving license restrictions.
Officer Raquel Reed was on routine patrol March 18 in the area of South Muskogee Avenue when she noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection. Reed made a U-turn and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle began to travel southbound before coming to a complete stop at the intersection of South Muskogee Avenue and Rayne Street. The driver turned the vehicle off, but started it back up as Reed was approaching. Reed said the driver looked at her in the sideview mirror and she got back inside her patrol unit. It was then when Jordon Scott Hart took off and drove to an empty lot where the UKB casino used to be. Reed said Hart turned off the vehicle twice before she made contact with him. The officer could smell alcohol coming from both Hart and the vehicle. Hart denied stopping in the middle of the roadway several times, but admitted to consuming alcohol. The man kept trying to reach for something in the floorboard on the passenger side and had to be told not to do that. Hart admitted his driver’s license was suspended and was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was booked on charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and intersection violation.
Officer Joe Roberts was patrolling the area of South Street on March 16 when he observed a motorcycle operating without its lights on. The officer could see that the vehicle was missing its tag information and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, who said his name was Dustin Scott, pulled over but appeared to be looking around as if he was going to flee, according to Roberts. Scott said his license was suspended and Roberts determined his name was Brandon Scott. There was no endorsement for the motorcycle and Scott had warrants. Roberts said Scott gave him a second false name. Scott advised he had a jar of marijuana in his backpack and the officer recovered it, along with six syringes and a digital scale. Scott was arrested for failure to display tag information, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motorcycle without endorsement, providing false information to avoid prosecution, impersonating another person to create liability, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Michael Cates was called to Bluff Avenue on March 17 in regard to a report of shots fired. Cates could see Brandi Yanez walking in the area of the bike trail and patted him down for weapons. Dispatch advised Yanez was wanted for larceny and he was arrested. Cates found a baggie of marijuana and a smoking pipe in the man’s pocket. Yanez was booked for the warrant and cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
