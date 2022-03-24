A man who tried to pay for tacos with marijuana wax was adamant that his "boys" were in his vehicle when he was alone.
On March 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb responded to Taco Bell just after 3:30 a.m. in reference to an intoxicated driver. Dispatch advised the suspect was in a gray Chevrolet Impala, and he was mad because employees wouldn't allow him to pay with marijuana wax. Cobb arrived to find Michael Murphy pulling out of the drive-thru and turning on to Muskogee Avenue. Murphy abruptly turned back into the parking lot of Taco Bell and almost went off a small embankment before he stopped. Cobb made contact with the driver, who appeared high, and was eating tacos. Murphy said he was trying to eat with his "buddies" who were with him. Cobb advised Murphy he was the only occupant inside the vehicle, but the man insisted he was "with the boys." Murphy admitted he consumed alcohol and that he smokes marijuana all day, every day. He was told to exit the vehicle and complied, but Cobb said there was a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from Murphy. He became belligerent during a field sobriety test and refused to participate. Murphy yelled that he was trying to hang out with his friends in his car, and appeared confused when Cobb said no one else was in the car. Murphy was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, and cussed at Cobb. He was taken to Northeastern Health System for a blood test before he was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence.
Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to North Cedar Avenue on March 22 in regard to a vehicle that had been parked and running for over an hour. Cates noticed Severiano Hernandez asleep behind the wheel of the vehicle, and an opened container of beer in the center console. Hernandez said he consumed four or five beers and was waiting for an available parking spot because he lived at the apartment complex. There was a language barrier and no field sobriety test was performed, and Hernandez said he was too drunk to provide a breath sample. Hernandez was transported to jail and booked for public drunkenness.
Sgt. Matt Frits conducted a pedestrian stop on Jonathan Nyman on March 21 after he saw the man walking on Choctaw Street. Frits stated in his report he made contact with the man due to recent burglaries in the area. Dispatch advised Nyman had warrants and Frits searched him. The officer found two baggies of methamphetamine inside a cigarette pack that Nyman had in his possession. Nyman was transported to jail and he was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On March 20, Officer Joe Roberts was assigned to investigate a report of shoplifting at Walmart. Employees said Brandon Bird concealed an item valued at $14. Bird was also banned from the store due to a previous incident wherein he allegedly shoplifted. Bird was arrested for trespassing and petit larceny.
Edward Cornsilk was taken to jail March 19 when he tried stealing $34 worth of items at Walmart. Employees said the man swapped price tags to make items cheaper. Cornsilk was booked for warrants and petit larceny.
Elias Saavedra was arrested on March 23 for trespassing at Pleasant View apartments and being in possession of marijuana. Officer Cates was patrolling the area when he saw the man appear to hide from him. Saavedra told the officer he had marijuana in his pocket and Officer Robert Jones advised that the man was banned from the property. Saavedra was booked into the Tahlequah City Jail.
