A short foot pursuit ended by a deployed taser landed a Tahlequah man in jail on March 20 after he reportedly ran from Tahlequah Police Department officers after telling them he had "dope."
During a pedestrian stop on Nancy Ward Drive, two Tahlequah men in their early 30s agreed to be searched by authorities. One informed police he had knives on his waistband, and after police removed the weapons, he then told them he had "dope" on him. She then took off running. Lt. Matthew Frits chased after the suspect and, once within range, deployed his taser. The suspect fell to the ground and was detained, after which authorities found a glass smoking pipe in his pocket with a substance on it that tested positive for methamphetamine. After being evaluated by EMS, the suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. The second man was found to have an outstanding felony warrant and was also booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.
A Claremore woman was arrested by Lt. Bryan Qualls for larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing on March 21. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked.
While performing a traffic stop on March 19, a Springdale, Arkansas, man was arrested by Officer David Trammel and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for driving under suspension.
Responding to a noise complaint on March 18 where a male suspect was reportedly yelling outside of his house, Officer Bruce Gower arrested the suspect for public intoxication and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked.
Arrested for public intoxication on March 14, Officer Bo Smith took the male suspect to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested a Tahlequah man during a traffic stop on March 13 and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On March 10, Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to a disturbance in progress, and he observed a female screaming and waving her hands around in the street. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for public intoxication.
After observing a vehicle failing to use its turn signal on March 9, Officer Dylan Harman discovered the vehicle was stolen and performed a traffic stop, arresting a Tahlequah man and a Hulbert man. Both suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the Tahlequah man was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, obstruction and transporting an open container. The Hulbert man was booked for public intoxication.
Responding to a verbal domestic on March 7, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges for public intoxication and domestic assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.