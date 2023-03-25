Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. Illinois River near Watts affecting Delaware and Adair Counties. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Cherokee, Adair and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From this afternoon to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 12.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&