An intoxicated man allegedly tried breaking into vehicles while asking people for money.
On March 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was called to Walmart in regard to a man who was trying to break into vehicles. Dispatch advised the man got into a red vehicle and was sitting inside. Officer Thomas Donnell made contact with Corey Christie and had him detained. A man said he was sitting in his car and watched as Christie tried to open every door on an SUV. Christie then moved on to other vehicles once he realized the SUV was locked. Christie was also asking customers for money to purchase bread, and he was reportedly intoxicated. Christie was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of molestation of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.
Officer Donnell responded to Muskogee Avenue and the Bertha Parker Bypass on March 16 because of an intoxicated driver. The caller stated the vehicle was swerving all over the road, so Donnell made contact with the driver, Mary Joe Evans. The woman couldn't find her driver's license or vehicle insurance for the officer, and Donnell said Evans appeared nervous and confused. She told the officer she takes medication for blood pressure and two other medications, both she didn't know the names of those. Evans was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. Donnell searched the vehicle and found a bag of Kratom, an herbal extract that has a stimulant or opioid-like effect. Evans was taken to Northeastern Health System for a blood test before she was booked for DUI.
On March 23, Lt. Dexter Scott noticed Danny Morris walking across the Bertha Parker Bypass. Dispatch advised Morris had a warrant, so he was arrested. Scott found a smoking device that had a burnt, crystal-like substance in Morris' sock. Morris was booked on tribal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
Lt. Scott was on patrol around Bluff Avenue March 22 when he noticed Allen James passed out on a sidewalk. James exuded a strong odor of alcohol and was arrested for public intoxication and a warrant.
