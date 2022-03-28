Officers were called after an intoxicated woman reportedly asked customers for money at Braum’s.
On March 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Braum’s because of a suspicious person. Dispatch advised a woman was outside and panhandling. Donnell arrived to find Lori Neel sitting on the sidewalk. Neel denied asking people for money and she appeared drunk. Donnell patted her down and found a bottle of vodka in Neel’s pocket. She was booked into jail for public intoxication.
On March 24, Officer Roberts Jones was called to Jones Avenue and Allen Road on March 24 because of a domestic disturbance that occurred. A man said Gabrielle Myers left the area on foot, and Jones made contact with her near Cedar Crest Apartments. Myers admitted to drinking alcohol and getting into an argument with the man. She also admitted to having 16 grams of marijuana in her purse. Myers was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Harbor Freight on March 23 in regard to a man who was loitering. Michael Champlain appeared intoxicated and officers were told he was asking people for money at Family Dollar. Champlain was arrested for trespassing and public drunkenness and transported to jail.
Officer Donnell was called to Walmart on March 19 for an alleged shoplifting incident. Employees had Amy Darnell in the Asset Protection office, and Alyssa Rogers walked back into the store with Donnell. Both women were arrested and taken to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.