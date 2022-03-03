A woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted her mother in front of her children.
On March 2, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits responded to East Allen Road in reference to a disturbance. Dispatch advised Amber Duvall and her mother were fighting. Frits arrived and could see two children standing outside of the residence. They told the officer that the two women were fighting inside. Frits could see an injured woman on top of Duvall and appeared to have control. The woman said there was an active protective order against Duvall, and Duvall was making statements that didn't make sense. The woman rolled off Duvall and Frits was able to detain her. EMS were called to the residence due to the amount of blood both women had on them. The woman said Duvall kicked in the front door of the residence and was "fussing" about Marshal Law and her children, who the woman had custody of, and Duvall assaulted her while she was in bed. The children witnessed the assault and called police. Officers believed Duvall was under the influence of methamphetamine. Duvall was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of first-degree burglary, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, and violation of protective order.
Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Casey's General Store on Feb. 28 in regard to a fight. The victim said Todd Tucker kicked the grill on his truck and broke it. He said Tucker was inside another vehicle and officers made contact with him. There was an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle Tucker was in, and the man refused to step outside. Tucker resisted as officers tried to pull him out of the vehicle and Gray deployed his Taser. Tucker was struck and continued to resist. Officers pulled the man out of the vehicle and Tucker was struck with a Taser a second time when he still resisted. Tucker was arrested and evaluated by EMS before he was taken to jail for malicious injury to property, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Sgt. Frits conducted a traffic stop March 1 on a vehicle that had a defective brake light. The driver handed the officer her license and Frits identified the passenger as Kyle Pritchett. Dispatch advised Pritchett had a warrant and he was arrested. Frits patted the man down and located a glass pipe that had black residue in his pocket. Officers searched the vehicle and found no illegal items. The driver was released and Pritchett was booked for the warrant. He was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
On March 1, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on a traffic stop near the old Chino's Tire shop when dispatch informed him of an intoxicated man who was near his location. Elias Saavedra Jr. walked up to Leatherwood and admitted he was drunk and high. Saavedra was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
Sgt. Leatherwood was called to South Cherokee Avenue on Feb. 28 because an intoxicated man couldn't keep his pants up. The caller stated Joshua Medlock approached them in their yard, and they told him to leave because there were kids around. Leatherwood found Medlock a few blocks away, holding onto a tree while urinating next to a parking lot. Medlock admitted to drinking and believed he was in Muskogee. He was arrested for public intoxication and booked.
