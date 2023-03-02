A woman said the phone she stole belonged to her but denied she took it when questioned by officers.
On Feb. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Emery's Grill after an employee had their cell phone stolen. The employee said he set his phone down on the bar near a patron whose name was printed on the receipt, which she left behind. He called his phone once he realized it was missing, and the woman reportedly answered and said, "F**k you, this is my phone now." The employee called police an hour later and advised the woman was at Kroner & Baer. Sellers met with the woman outside the pub. He asked if she had the phone and she handed it over. She claimed she didn't know the phone belonged to the man and thought it belonged to one of her grandkids. She became uncooperative and began yelling. Sellers arrested the woman and she was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Seventh Street Feb. 21 for an intoxicated man who was breaking glass in a residence. Leatherwood pulled up and the man reportedly came rushing out of the house and yelling at the officer to shoot him. The man was detained and tried resisting before he was placed in the back of Leatherwood's patrol unit. A woman at the house, who called police for the incident, began yelling at Leatherwood and said he wasn't doing his job. The man was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges for public intoxication.
On Feb. 21, Officer Thomas Donnell was called to Walmart in reference to an alleged shoplifter who was being uncooperative with employees. The woman was accused of taking a hoodie and a pair of panties. Employees said a man also took merchandise from the store. The man and woman were both arrested for petit larceny and transported to jail.
