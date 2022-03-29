A woman was arrested twice in two days after a firefighter found her unresponsive in Tahlequah Creek.
On March 22, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to East Fifth Street regarding a fight in progress. The officer arrived to find Kayla Adair on the porch, holding a piece of wood. Gilbert Holmes said the woman was allegedly mad because he wouldn’t give her a bottle of vodka that was inside his bag. Adair was arrested for assault and Holmes was arrested for warrants. On March 24, Officer Michael Gray was called to Ross City Park for a welfare check with the Tahlequah Fire Department. Adair was found lying in the creek. She was helped out of the water and was unsteady on her feet. Northeastern Health System EMS responded to check on the woman, since no one knew how long she had been in the water. A firefighter was near the creek when he noticed Adair, and he said he had to “shake” her to get her to respond. Adair was medically cleared and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On March 27, Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to West First Street on report from dispatch of a car burglary. The caller stated the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a hoodie and white shorts, and was walking toward a local business. Cates was in the area and noticed Robert Tonahcot, who matched the suspect’s description. Tonahcot appeared intoxicated and claimed he was walking from McDonald’s, and then stated he came from Muskogee. Sgt. Matt Frits spoke with the vehicle owner and was shown video footage of a man who looked like Tonahcot at the car. The owner didn’t want to file a report, and Tonahcot was arrested for public intoxication.
Sgt. Leatherwood was called to Walmart March 21 after two men concealed paint pens, and vandalized the bathrooms. Bryce Anderson and Thomas Taylor failed to pay for concealed items and were escorted back into the store. Anderson and Taylor were arrested and taken to jail.
On March 22, Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Seventh Street in reference to threats being made by a man with a gun. Donnell arrived to find a man and a woman standing outside. The man said Clinton Shane Keys banged on the door to their trailer. They said Keys stated they need to come outside and he would shoot them with a gun. The man said they fought with Keys earlier that night and he was taken to the hospital for injuries. Keys told Donnell he was on probation and he didn’t have a gun. Keys was arrested for disturbing the peace and threats to perform acts of violence.
