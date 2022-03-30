A man was able to evade police after a shoplifting incident, only to be arrested the next day when he was spotting walking in town.
On March 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Walmart as employees were watching a man conceal items inside the store. The man took off gray shoes and put on a pair he had taken out of the box. Damien Plucker wore all black and donned a mask while he was in the store. Plucker was also concealing items inside a backpack and exited the west side of Walmart. Sellers got into his patrol unit and pulled around where Plucker was last seen. Plucker began running through a wooded area and hopped a barbed-wire fence. Sellers lost sight of the man and returned to the store. Sellers identified Plucker after looking at mugshots, and noticed him walking on North Grand Avenue on March 26. The man was still wearing the shoes he allegedly stole. Plucker was arrested and confessed to stealing $350 worth of items. He told Sellers he ditched the backpack when he was running in the woods. Plucker was booked on charges of petit larceny, obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.
Officer Raquel Reed was on routine patrol March 26 on the Bertha Parker Bypass and watched as a truck cross the lane line and center line. Reed conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Randy Dirteater. Reed said there was an odor of alcohol coming from the driver and he appeared intoxicated. Dirteater stated he didn’t drink too much alcohol and ensured the officer he was fine. Dirteater was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane of travel after a field sobriety test. He was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
On March 27, Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to a call of a fight at Heritage Heights. Cates met with someone in the parking lot, who reported hearing people fighting in one of the apartments. The officer walked to the door and heard a woman screaming, so he knocked. The woman walked outside and she had blood in her hair. Chase Vann then turned around, got on his knees, and told the officer to take him to jail. The victim claimed Vann asked her what her problem was before he hit her in the back of the head. She said the man assaulted her and took her phone before she could call for help. It was the neighbors who called 911. Vann was arrested for domestic assault and battery and warrants. He was booked on tribal charges.
