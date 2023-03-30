Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a 23-year-old Tahlequah man on March 19 after he allegedly punched a woman in the face in front of a 4-year-old.
The victim, who reportedly had a bloody lip, told authorities at the police station that the suspect held a gun to her face and made threatening comments to her in front of her daughter. The victim said when she tried to push the gun out of her face, the suspect shoved her with the firearm and then punched her in the mouth. She reported that after the incident took place, the suspect kissed her and told her he hated her. She added in her report that the suspect's stepfather is friends with the police, and nothing would probably be done. Authorities accompanied the victim back to her residence so she could pick up her daughter. After a confrontation between the victim and the suspect's mother and stepfather, the victim left with her daughter. The suspect was arrested prior to the victim's arrival and was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
During a traffic stop on March 20, a Tahlequah man was arrested by Officer David Trammell and was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for driving under suspension and an outstanding warrant.
After observing a vehicle stopped partially in the roadway on March 20, police arrested a 21-year-old Tahlequah man for driving under the influence and transporting an open container. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
On March 22, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of trespassing and obstructing an officer.
A Tahlequah man was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on March 22 by Lt. Bryan Qualls, who had him booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
While performing a traffic stop on March 23 for driving without headlights on, Officer Austin Hughart arrested the four occupants inside the vehicle for being under the influence of alcohol. They were all taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the driver was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension and failure to display lighted lamps. The three occupants were booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Responding to a shoplifting call at Love's Country Store on March 24, Officer Caleb Murray arrested a 46-year-old Tahlequah man for petit larceny and public intoxication and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked.
Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Cherokee Nation citizen for public intoxication on March 25 after he responded to a disturbance at W.W. Hastings Hospital, where the 32-year-old man was reportedly fighting with security. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Responding to an intoxicated female at Charlie's Chicken on March 25, Officer Bo Smith arrested the suspect and transported her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia, and trafficking illegal drugs after authorities reportedly found approximately 3.2 grams of fentanyl in her possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.