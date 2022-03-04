A woman witnessed a man slash her tires and officers were able to find him and arrest him.
On Feb. 22, Lt. Bryan Qualls responded to Seminary Avenue in regard to a vandalism. A woman stated that Madison Adair slashed all four of her tires and fled after they chased him. Qualls could see damaged tires and noticed what appeared to be an "F" scratched on the back passenger door. The woman said she was inside an apartment and could hear a noise that sounded like air rushing out. She said she saw Madison Adair holding a knife that was in her tire. The woman ran outside and Adair fled the area in his vehicle. She said Adair may have gone to a house near Royal Oaks apartments. Sgt. Matt Frits arrived and approached the front of the residence while other officers were staged to the back and side of the house in case Adair fled. Frits knocked on the door with no one answering, and then saw a man walking around inside from a window. The man walked to the side door and opened it when Frits made contact with him. He advised Adair was inside and went to go get him. Adair was told officers needed to speak with him, and he began to walk back into the house before telling Frits he couldn't take him to jail. Frits stepped inside and Adair began to resist. Officer Michael Cates and Frits were able to arrest Adair. Adair continued to resist while he was escorted to a patrol vehicle. He was booked on tribal charges of malicious injury to property and resisting arrest.
Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to First Street on March 2 for a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised a woman said she was being assaulted by Russell Evans. Evans reportedly left the area on foot and officers were informed that he and the woman were on East Fifth Street. Scott arrived to find Evans stumbling onto the road and he appeared intoxicated. Evans was detained and officers spoke with the woman. She said Evans had been drinking alcohol most of the day and choked her with his hands. She claimed the man kept showing up and threatening her, so she left to avoid him. The woman went to a friend's house and Evans showed up and assaulted her. She said Evans chased her when she took off running, and she ran out in the middle of the road to get help. Scott could see injuries on the woman that were consistent with her story of the assault. Evans was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and domestic assault and battery.
Officer Thomas Donnell was called to Walmart in reference to an alleged shoplifter who was sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Donnell made contact with Lisa Land on Feb. 24 and escorted her back into the store. Employees said Land selected an item from the makeup area and put it in her pocket. They said she failed to pay for the tube of lipstick, and she was arrested for shoplifting.
