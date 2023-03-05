A woman drew attention to herself after staying in a public restroom for two hours and making what witnesses described as absurd noises.
On Feb. 22, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits was dispatched to Tractor Supply in regard to a woman who was causing a disturbance inside the store. Dispatch advised the woman was in the restroom for over an hour and she was seen walking to the dressing room. Employees said the woman was making loud noises while in the dressing room. The woman said she was waiting for her mother to pick her up. Frits said it took her five minutes to come out of the dressing room. She admitted to taking Suboxone, but officers believed she was under the influence of pills. Employees said she was in the restroom for two hours and could be heard making "absurd" sounds when she went to the dressing room. The woman was arrested for public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Officer Cory Keele responded to South Cherokee Avenue Feb. 22 due to a man who was causing a disturbance. Keele pulled up and could see two men standing in front of the house. One of the men walked to the officer and told him to take him to jail. Keele noticed the man had blood on his chest and hand and had a strong odor of alcohol on his person. The man was told he needed to go back inside and lie down, but he refused and told the officer to take him to jail. The man was arrested by local officers for public drunkenness and booked on tribal charges, due to the McGirt ruling
On Saturday, Feb. 22, Lt. Frits was flagged down by a man while he was pumping fuel at Casey's General Store. The man said that he wanted Frits to follow him to his girlfriend's house, but wouldn't give a reason why. He became agitated with Frits as Lt. Justin Leatherwood arrived. The man asked if the officers' body cameras were on and if they were being recorded. The man FaceTime-called his girlfriend and told her officers had him surrounded. He kept asking officers not to hurt him and continued to cause a disturbance. The man was arrested for obstructing an officer and driving under suspension.
