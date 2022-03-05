A man who allegedly crashed his vehicle while intoxicated told arresting officers that he was a graduate of a criminal justice program.
On March 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Chris Smith was called to a report of a single-vehicle crash on West Fox Street. Jared Ryan was sitting on the ground and Smith said it appeared his vehicle struck a tree. Ryan reportedly couldn't answer simple questions EMS was asking him. Smith reported that Ryan said he lived in Tahlequah, Arkansas, and the year was 2023. Ryan was arrested and kept telling Smith that the street signs in town don't comply, and that he was a graduate of a criminal justice program. He was transported to Northeastern Health System for a blood test and then taken to jail and booked for driving under the influence.
Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol March 3 and noticed a man and woman walking behind Shelter Insurance. The woman was carrying multiple items, and given that it was just before 4:30 a.m., Cobb made contact with the pair. Dispatch advised Joshua Phillips and Nakita Ritchie had warrants, and both were arrested. Ritchie dropped a glass jar and told Cobb it was heroin. Cobb looked through the various items Ritchie had been holding and found a baggie of methamphetamine inside a milk container. Phillips was booked for his warrant. Ritchie was booked on tribal charges for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and her warrant.
Sgt. Matt Frits made contact with Dakota Wacoche on March 4 after seeing him walking along the edge of Cherokee Springs Golf Course at 2 a.m. Wacoche said he was coming from the casino, and mentioned that he might have a warrant. The man also stated he had drugs on him, and pulled out a baggie of meth from his pocket. Wacoche was placed in handcuffs and Frits found more meth on him. Frits searched two backpacks that the man was carrying and found a container of marijuana. Wacoche was taken to jail for tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana.
On March 3, Lt. Bryan Qualls was approaching the Bertha Parker Bypass and noticed Bosephus Wing stumbling on South Muskogee Avenue. Qualls made contact with Wing in the parking lot of Chili's. Wing appeared to be messing with a sign and told Qualls he was playing a song on it, like it was a piano. The man appeared intoxicated and was arrested for public drunkenness.
