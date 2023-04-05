Responding to a burglary report on March 31, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Cherokee Nation citizen after he reportedly let himself into the victim’s house and wouldn’t leave.
The 26-year-old reportedly appeared to be intoxicated, as he was unsteady on his feet and smelled of marijuana. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for public intoxication, trespassing, and for an outstanding warrant out of Sequoyah County.
On March 31, responding to a disturbance, Officer Caleb Murray arrested a Cherokee Nation citizen and took the 34-year-old to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Lt. Matthew Frits arrested a 62-year-old Tahlequah man during a traffic stop on March 29. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.