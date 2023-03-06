A man claimed he couldn't get kicked out of a motel because of his "service dog."
On Feb. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Oak Park Motel in regard to a guest who refused to leave after checkout time. The manager said the man in one of the rooms was supposed to check out and he hadn't. The manager also said the man had a dog in the room and pets were not allowed. Donnell went to the room where he met with the man. He said he was kicked out of his residence and he didn't have a place to go. The man told officers he wasn't leaving the motel. Donnell advised that the motel didn't allow pets and the man claimed it was his service dog and they couldn't kick him out for that. Donnell explained that wasn't the reason he was being kicked out. The man reportedly slammed the door in Donnell's face and on his foot. The man was eventually arrested for defrauding an inn keeper and obstructing an officer.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on a traffic stop near the Cherokee Nation Casino Feb. 23 when he noticed a vehicle driving without its headlights on. Scott pulled the vehicle over and met with the driver, who said he forgot to turn on his headlights and he was trying to find his friend. The driver couldn't find his license and checked in several places in his vehicle. Scott noticed cash and a plastic bag in the sunglass holder that was in the center console. Scott shined his flashlight in that area and the driver appeared to hold his hand in a way to keep the officer from seeing the bag. The man was told to step out of the vehicle and Scott went back to see what was in the bag. A crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine was in the bag. The driver was arrested on tribal charges for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Feb. 24, Sgt. Elden Graves was assigned to locate a possible stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Dispatch advised a 2006 Chevrolet truck was in the parking lot. Graves was told the vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Arkansas and a wrecker was called to pick it up. Store employees looked through video surveillance and advised the occupants were arrested three days before for shoplifting. Officials with the Cherokee County Detention Center said the two people were still in custody and Graves added the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle to the man who drove the truck to Walmart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.