Officers dealt with drunken drivers and people who were smoking marijuana while in public.
On Feb. 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Steffon Herd was called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on West Allen Road and State Highway 51. A man at the scene claimed another man was driving and crashed. He said this man took off walking eastbound on West Allen Road. Sgt. Lane Cobb wasn't able to local anybody by the description given by the other man. The man admitted to consuming vodka 30 minutes before he met with officers. He was arrested for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test and transported to jail.
Sgt. Cobb was dispatched to West Choctaw Street and South College Avenue Feb. 26 for a man who was seen smoking from a soda can. Cobb arrived and observed the man smoking. The man dropped the can once he saw the officer and fled on foot toward an alley. Cobb caught up to the man, who exuded a strong odor of marijuana and appeared high. The man denied smoking anything and was arrested for tribal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
On Feb. 26, Officer Raquel Reed was on patrol when off-duty Officer Dylan Harman advised there was a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the at McDonald's. Reed pulled up to see the suspected vehicle driving up to one of the drive-thru windows. Officer Caleb Murray made contact with the driver and asked him to move his vehicle to a parking stall after he could smell alcohol coming from his person. The driver was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence.
