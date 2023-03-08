A grandparent was arrested at the high school after he caused an uproar in the lobby area.
On Feb. 27, a man came to Tahlequah High School to pick up his grandson, but school officials said he wasn't on the list of people who had permission to do so. The man became angry with the front desk secretary and School Resource Officer Reed Felts could hear him cursing and screaming. The man went outside to his truck and Felts followed him. The man claimed he wasn't upset before he told the officer to mind his business. The man put his hand in Felts' face and again told him to mind his business. Frits told the man he was going to be arrested for disorderly conduct and to get out of the vehicle. The man pulled away and a struggle ensued. The man eventually put his hand behind his back and was arrested. The man kept telling Reed he hadn't done anything wrong and was still resisting. The man's daughter called and told him to stop fighting. He refused to get in the police vehicle for several minutes before he was transported to jail and booked for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Tahlequah Police Officer Drew Craig was called to South College Avenue Feb. 28 for an intoxicated woman who was causing a disturbance. The property owner said the woman broke one of his windows and he wanted her removed from this residence. The woman refused to give officers her first name and tried walking away from them. She resisted and was arrested on tribal charges of public intoxication, obstructing an officer, and resisting arrest.
On Feb. 26, Officer Caleb Murray was dispatched to the old Health Department building in regard to a disturbance. The caller said a man was trying to break into the building and he was screaming. Murray pulled up and find a man he recognized from previous encounters. The man claimed he was trying to charge his phone at the building before he walked to an apartment complex. He admitted to consuming alcohol and was arrested on tribal charges of public drunkenness.
