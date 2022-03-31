A driver appeared to hide from officers some meth that was next to a handgun during a traffic stop.
On March 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was behind a Nissan Maxima on Bliss Avenue and noticed the vehicle swerving several times and leaving the roadway. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on Matthew Hodge, who said he had never had a driver’s license before. Cobb noticed Hodge appeared to be sitting on the far left of the driver’s seat, and he seemed like he was trying to use his left arm and left leg to hide the small gap between him and the door. Cobb told the man to retrieve his insurance, and when Hodge did so, the officer could see a handgun and a baggie of methamphetamine in the driver’s door. Hodge was told to exit the vehicle and was detained. He became defensive when told the reason he was detained and claimed the meth belonged to a friend to whom he gave a ride. The gun was unloaded, and officers confirmed it wasn’t stolen. Hodge was transported to jail and booked on charges of failure to maintain lane, no valid driver’s license and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Officer Cobb responded to the intersection of South Muskogee Avenue and Southridge Road in reference to an intoxicated driver. Cobb arrived to find the suspected vehicle parked in front of Casey’s General Store. The officer made contact with Shayne Pursley, who exited the vehicle while holding an alcoholic drink. Pursley claimed he last consumed alcohol hours before he was stopped, and that he was pulled over by an officer earlier in the night. The man claimed the officer told him he was good to drive. Cobb could see a smoking device in the floorboard, and Pursley said it was used for THC wax, or “dabs.” Pursley was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked on charges of actual physical control and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On March 18, Officer Cobb was dispatched to the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and First Street to assist Cherokee Nation Security. A woman was found inside a vehicle that was partially off the road. Cobb observed vomit outside of the vehicle, and Autumn Burroughs insisted she was OK. She admitted to drinking alcohol and was very unsteady on her feet when she left the vehicle. Burroughs was arrested for actual physical control after a field sobriety test and booked into jail.
