A homeless man was arrested after he broke into a bathroom at an apartment complex to sleep.
On April 7, Officer Cory Keele was called to South Gate apartments in regard to a man who broke into an apartment and locked himself in the bathroom. The manager advised officers that the man locked himself in the bathroom, in the laundry room. Officers knocked on the door several times with no answer, and Keele began to look for something to get the door open. Dillon Wright then opened the door and officers could see he had made a place in the room to sleep. Wright said he got into the room by using a keypad code. Wright was arrested and booked into jail for trespassing.
Officer Andrew Craig responded to East Crafton Street on April 7 in regard to someone trespassing. A woman said Lyle Teehee refused to leave, and he was banned from the apartment. Craig made contact with Teehee inside the residence and arrested him. The officer found a straw that had an unknown residue and a glass pipe on Teehee’s person. Teehee claimed he didn’t know how the items got into his pockets and denied ownership. Teehee was booked for trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.
On April 1, officers were advised that an intoxicated man was on East Downing Street. Officer Thomas Donnell arrived to find Rolland McChristian staggering across the street near Cherokee Inn. Donnell approached the man to see if he was OK, and could see an empty bottle of vodka in McChristian’s pocket. McCristian was transported to jail for public drunkenness and booked.
Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to Love's Country Store on April 7 for a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller said Clifford Dollar was yelling and cussing at a woman in the parking lot. Vick met with Dollar and the woman, and determined no domestic laws were violated. The caller said she wanted to press charges for disturbing the peace. Dollar was arrested without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.