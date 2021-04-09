Officers discovered meth and marijuana during a traffic stop.
On April 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a defective taillight. The driver, Frank Brackett, stated his driver’s license was suspended and didn’t have proof of insurance. Frits said there was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Brackett didn’t have a medical marijuana card and handed the officer a container of marijuana. Brackett was told to exit the vehicle and Frits performed a field sobriety test. Frits determined the man was not under the influence of drugs. Frits asked Brackett if there was anything else illegal in the vehicle and was told there wasn’t. Frits searched the vehicle and found a crystal-like substance in a marijuana container along with a piece of aluminum foil with residue of the same substance. Brackett admitted he lied to the officer and was booked into jail for driving with a suspended driver’s license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on patrol April 5 when he observed a truck traveling slow and recklessly. Michael Calico gave the officer his Oklahoma ID card and dispatch advised his driver’s license was revoked. Calico was arrested for driving under revocation and taxes due state.
On April 7, Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Choctaw Street and State Avenue. One of the drivers, Barbara Thompson, didn’t have a valid driver’s license, insurance, or tag. Thompson was arrested and booked into jail for driving without a valid driver’s license, no insurance, and taxes due state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.