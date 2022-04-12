A man was arrested for kidnapping after he prevented a woman from leaving during a violent assault.
On April 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed responded to The Quah apartments for a domestic in progress reported by dispatch. Reed and Officer Lane Cobb met with Kane Mackall, who took the officers to a bedroom where the victim was found, cowering. The woman had several injuries to her face and arms. She told officers Mackall had stayed out later than usual and she texted him to come home. She said Mackall seemed disoriented and struck her in the face. The victim said the assault lasted two hours before she was able to run outside, but Mackall allegedly threw her down and forced her back into the house. Mackall claimed the two were just in a verbal argument. He was arrested for tribal charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and kidnapping.
Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to a report of a physical domestic at an empty lot on West Arden Street on April 6. Jones arrived and the caller said the man involved fled in a vehicle with a baby. Angel Watashe and the victim arrived and she had injuries to her face, head and shoulders. She said Watashe assaulted her and there was a witness. The witness said she tried to intervene, but Watashe threatened to kill her. The assault moved outside when Watashe grabbed an 8-month-old baby and began loading him into the vehicle. The woman was able to get the child out of the vehicle before Watashe fled. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor children, assault and battery, and threats to perform acts of violence.
Officer Robbie Bacon was called to Northeastern Health System April 7 in reference to a disturbance in the lobby. Security Officer Jarrod Brown said Dorothy Elliot was dropped off by Officer Thomas Donnell . Elliot became hostile toward nursing staff and demanded to be taken to a military hospital. Elliot was arrested and booked into jail.
Allen James was arrested for public drunkenness on April 9 after officers found him lying on the ground. Officer Joe Roberts spotted James near Maple Avenue and Ward Street. James urinated on himself and had half a bottle of vodka in his backpack. James was taken to Tahlequah City Jail and booked.
