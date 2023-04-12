Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a Tahlequah man on April 4 after he allegedly choked his wife during an argument when she saw he was texting another woman.
When authorities responded to the domestic, the 43-year-old man, who reportedly smelled of alcohol, told police he and his wife were arguing over his phone when she hit him multiple times in the face and kicked him in the stomach. However, law enforcement reportedly did not see any visible injuries. The wife told police when she confronted him about text messages he had sent to another woman telling that woman he loved her, the man became angry and began to choke her. Police reportedly saw injuries on the woman’s neck. When the suspect was arrested, he reportedly began screaming at his wife and told her it was all her fault. He also began to yell at authorities. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, public intoxication, and disturbing the peace.
On April 4, a Tahlequah man was arrested after witnesses observed him urinating at Felts City Park near the Town Branch Creek. The 58-year-old was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of outraging public decency.
Responding to a disturbance at Domino’s on April 3, Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested a 42-year-old Tahlequah woman for public intoxication, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, and outstanding warrants. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
On April 3, Lt. Justin Leatherwood transported a 53-year-old Tahlequah woman to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for shoplifting.
After allegedly switching price tags on items at Walmart on March 29, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Tahlequah woman and transported the 45-year-old to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny.
A Cherokee Nation citizen was arrested during a pedestrian stop on March 30 by Officer Bruce Gower. The suspect was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the 22-year-old woman was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
