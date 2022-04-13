Two women were arrested for trying to steal $5 worth of panties at Walmart.
On April 9, Tahlequah Police officers were called to Walmart after employees watched two women conceal panties down their pants. Kristen Brooks and Rosemary Adair entered the Subway and waited a few minutes before leaving the store and being confronted by employees. The $5 in merchandise was recovered and both women were arrested for petit larceny. Adair also had a warrant and was banned from the store due to a previous shoplifting incident. Both women are tribal citizens and were booked into jail.
Officer Lane Cobb observed Joshua Applegate walking through Sequoyah City Park just after midnight on April 8. The officer met with Applegate, since the area is where vagrants usually stay. The man held up an electronic smoking device and said he had a medical marijuana license. Applegate admitted to smoking in the park while waiting for a friend. He told Cobb he didn't know he couldn't smoke marijuana in the park and be intoxicated in public. Applegate was arrested for public intoxication and booked.
Officer Raquel Reed was on routine patrol April 11 near EZ Mart and noticed a man repeatedly walking back and forth in front of a store. Ricky Mitchell appeared to be talking to himself before Reed made contact with him. He claimed he was looking for his wallet, then said he was looking for $10 and finally told Reed he was looking for cigarettes. Mitchell was asked if he consumed alcohol or had taken any substances, and he said he smoked a joint. Mitchell was arrested and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
