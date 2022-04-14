Officers arrested several pedestrians for drugs, public drunkenness and warrants.
On April 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Andrew Craig was patrolling the area of Atwood’s and noticed Chassity Hulse walking through the parking lot. Craig stopped to speak with the woman due to recent thefts at the business. The officer arrested Hulse after dispatch said she was wanted. Hulse told Craig she had a syringe, a glass pipe and heroin in her possession. Hulse was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrants.
Officer Joe Roberts was assigned to Ross Street due to a suspicious man in the area on April 12. Dispatch advised the caller said a man came up to her door and he was wearing a face mask. Allen McHenry was reportedly acting erratically while holding a golf club. Roberts made contact with McHenry, who had two smoking pipes in his pockets. Roberts located some marijuana on Roberts and arrested him for possession of controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia.
Lt. Bryan Qualls was patrolling the area of Dogwood Drive on April 12 when he observed a man walking through yards. Ethan Davis said he came from a friends house on East Seventh Street and he was headed to McSpadden Court. He told the officer both places were a block from where they currently were. Qualls informed the man that both places were not a block away. Davis appeared unsteady on his feet and claimed he consumed alcohol 23 hours before he met with Qualls. David was arrested after a field sobriety test for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.