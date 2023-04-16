Responding to a Lois Lane residence where shots were fired April 2, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a 19-year-old for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm.
According to reports, the suspect arrived at the house and began causing a disturbance by yelling outside the victim’s front door. The victim told police she went outside, and while the suspect continued to yell, she saw an unidentified man give the suspect a firearm. She went inside and retrieved her own firearm, and when she looked outside, he was gone. As she stepped outside, she noticed the suspect’s vehicle had backed out into the roadway, and as the vehicle drove by, the suspect rolled down his window and pointed his firearm at her. The victim told police that out of fear, she fired three rounds at the suspect. The suspect was located on a traffic stop and was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
Officer Bruce Gower arrested a 35-year-old Tahlequah man April 6 after the man was reportedly playing loud siren sounds through a speaker in his backyard, screaming and slapping himself. The suspect was taken to the Detention Center and booked for disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer, and narcotics prohibited.
During a traffic stop April 6, Officer Caleb Murray arrested a 29-year-old Tahlequah man and took him to the Detention Center, where he was booked for possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested at Ned’s on April 7 by Officer Caleb Murray, who booked her in the Detention Center for assault.
While performing a traffic stop on April 7 for a turn signal violation and an expired tag, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a 19-year-old woman after she appeared intoxicated. The woman was booked in the Detention Center on tribal charges for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, taxes due to state, no insurance, obstruction, and resisting an officer.
Responding to a call at Walmart on March 30, Officer Austin Hughart arrested a 38-year-old Tahlequah man and transported him to the Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges for an outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
