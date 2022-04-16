A man allegedly tried stealing shoes that cost $10, despite having $400 in his wallet.
On April 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Walmart after Juan Navarro was seen trying to leave the store without paying for a pair of shoes. Gray noticed Navarro had $400 in his wallet, and the man didn't say why he took the shoes without paying. Navarro was arrested for petit larceny and booked on tribal charges.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Walmart on April 10 and met with Jason Hijazi in the Asset Protection office. Employees observed the man remove a makeup product and take it from the package before placing it in his pocket. Hijazi had a sandwich bag of marijuana in his pocket. He told Leatherwood he had a license to possess the marijuana, but didn't have it with him. Hijazi was arrested for possession of marijuana and shoplifting.
On April 10, Officer Gray was assigned to investigate a woman who was reportedly loitering at a house. A deaf man wrote that a woman wouldn't leave his property, and he didn't know who she was. Gray met with Georgina Baldridge, who appeared intoxicated, and arrested her for loitering and public drunkenness. She was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
