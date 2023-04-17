Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Cherokee Nation citizen on April 9 for public intoxication after she reportedly entered a residence without shoes and asked if she could watch a movie.
According to reports, when police arrived at the Choctaw residence, they observed the 22-year-old woman wearing only socks with grass on them. When asked what she was doing there, she reportedly told authorities she was “hanging out.” The suspect also allegedly admitted to having done methamphetamine earlier that day. After placing handcuffs on the woman, law enforcement found a capped syringe on her. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
Responding to a welfare check on April 8 after a woman was reportedly passed out in her vehicle in a turn lane on South Muskogee Avenue, Officer Bruce Gower arrested the 36-year-old Stilwell resident. He took her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Officer David Trammell arrested two Tahlequah residents during a traffic stop on April 8. Both suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. The 35-year-old male was booked for taxes due to state, obstruction, driving under suspension, and an outstanding warrant out of Benton County, Arkansas, and the 41-year-old female was booked on tribal charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 8, a 29-year-old Tahlequah man was arrested after he was reportedly found passed out on the ground by Officer David Trammell. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication.
A Tahlequah woman was arrested for trespassing by Officer Dylan Harman on April 8. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
