A man allegedly stole a vehicle from Car-Mart before crashing it into a tree.
On April 12, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Crafton Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass in regard a Ford F-150 truck that struck a tree. Dispatch said the driver was seen running toward Pleasant View Apartments, and the caller lost sight of the man. Leatherwood observed a dealership tag from Car-Mart on the vehicle, and employees said they were missing a silver Ford F-150. The officer viewed video footage of a man walk up to the vehicle, get in and drive away from the property. Officers identified the culprit was Donald Sequichie Jr., who turned himself in later that night and claimed he went for a joyride. Sequichie was booked for obstruction and grand larceny.
Sgt. Leatherwood observed Christopher Williams in the area of Choctaw Street on April 10 while he was looking for another person who had warrants. Dispatch advised Williams had warrants so Leatherwood went to make contact with the man. Williams took off running through residential neighborhoods and into a house. Leatherwood found him hiding under blankets on a couch. Williams refused to comply with the officer and was struck with Leatherwood’s Taser. Leatherwood located a backpack Williams was seen wearing and found a loaded syringe inside. Williams was booked on charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and the warrants.
On April 14, Officer Drew Craig was patrolling the area of Park Hill Road and Monroe Street, when he noticed a man riding a bicycle that had no reflector. Craig announced who he was so the man would stop, but he continued west for a short time before coming to a stop. Jose Mendosa said his name was Marcus Nevada and was acting suspiciously. Mendosa was detained for the time being, and Craig found smoking pipes and a cut straw in his pockets. The officer found a baggie that contained methamphetamine in Mendosa’s wallet. A food stamp card in the wallet identified the man as Mendosa, and he admitted to officers he had lied because he knew he had a warrant. Mendosa was transported to jail and booked for possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction.
