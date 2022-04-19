Officers were able to locate and arrest a man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman with a baseball bat.
On April 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Northeastern Health System just after 5 a.m. in regard to an assault. A woman was getting medial care for several injuries, and she told Cobb that Nicholas Berry had beaten her with a baseball bat. Cobb and Officer Steven Smith went to the residence where the assault took place and couldn’t find the suspect. Smith was called to locate a black Volkswagen that was being chased by a black Chevrolet truck a little after 8 a.m. Dispatch advised the two vehicles were westbound on the Bertha Parker Bypass. Smith located the truck on Stick Ross Mountain Road. At the time, the driver of the Volkswagen pulled over to the side of the road. Smith was speaking with Berry, the driver of the Volkswagen, when the other driver ran up with a closed fist and said, “I got your ass now.” Smith told the man to go back to his vehicle and wait for him, but the man refused and was detained. Smith had the man leave the scene and arrested Berry for aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threaten to perform acts of violence, and malicious injury to property.
Brittany Childs was arrested for shoplifting and other charges on April 17 after officers responded to Walmart. Employees said Childs selected a pair of leggings and a pair of suspenders. She then concealed the leggings in the package of the suspenders and failed to purchase the leggings. Childs was confronted by employees and escorted to the Asset Protection office. She was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing. Officer Michael Gray was transporting Childs to jail when she advised she had marijuana and a smoking pipe in her purse. She was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny, trespassing, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
On April 16, Officer Cobb was dispatched to Goingsnake Street because a man allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend home. The woman said Lance McGregor cussed at her before getting into his vehicle and following her. The woman wanted to report the incident, and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver advised he made contact with McGregor at Dollar General. Dispatch said the man had warrants, so he was arrested.
On April 12, Officer Thomas Donnel was called to Walmart in regard to an employee stealing food and other items. Employees said Jose Gallardo worked in deli and he was allegedly making food and taking it home when he got off work. The employee observed Gallardo wrap up the food and pass all points of sales before walking out of the store. Gallardo was arrested for embezzlement and taken to jail.
Officer Robert Jones was called to May Avenue on April 16 in regard to a Dodge Ram parked in the road with its engine running and the driver passed out behind the wheel. Joel Mendez was awakened by the officer and Mendez was arrested after a field sobriety test deemed him intoxicated. He was booked into jail on charges of actual physical control and driving under suspension.
On April 14, Officer Bronson McNiel responded to Family Dollar on South Muskogee Avenue in regard to a woman who shoplifted. He was advised the suspect was still inside the store. McNiel arrived to find several employees standing near Anita James, who concealed two sticks of deodorant on her person. James told the officer she didn’t want to "stink," and that was why she stole the deodorant. James was arrested for petit larceny and transported to jail.
