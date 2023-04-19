Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Tahlequah man on April 13, after responding to a call of the suspect smoking drugs inside a local business and sleeping under one of the tables.
When authorities arrived at Circle S Laundromat, they found the 41-year-old smoking from a pipe he was holding inside of his shelter he made under the table. Inside the shelter, police found his belongings, sleeping bags, blankets, pipes, and several improvised smoking devices. While searching his backpack, police found 12 containers labeled THC marijuana wax containing yellow and brown residue, one glass pipe, one metal pipe, one rubber pipe, two vape devices, one spoon with burnt residue, one loaded syringe, marijuana, and a wallet that did not belong to the suspect.
The man told police he found the wallet and planned to turn it in. Authorities also found the suspect had a Cherokee Nation Hard Reduction Program Card, so he was reportedly not charged for possession of the sterile needles, saline, and sharps container provided by the tribe. The man was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for municipal charges of sleeping on the streets, smoking in a public place/indoor workplace, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and narcotics prohibited.
During a traffic stop April 14, Officer Caleb Murray arrested a 27-year-old Tahlequah woman and took her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, and taxes due to the state.
A 35-year-old Tahlequah man was arrested by Officer Bruce Gower during a traffic stop April 14. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under revocation.
On April 14, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah man during a traffic stop and transported the 25-year-old to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Responding to a disturbance in the area of West First Street and South College Avenue on April 14, Officer Dylan Harman arrested a Tahlequah man for public intoxication and an outstanding warrant. The 27-year-old was escorted to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
A Cookson woman was arrested for shoplifting by Officer Caleb Murray on April 14 at Walmart. The 34-year-old was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for petit larceny.
A Tahlequah man was arrested on April 12 by Officer Jess McClure after causing a disturbance at Napoli’s Italian Restaurant. The 51-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication and transporting an open container of beer.
On April 11, Officer Jess McClure arrested a Tahlequah woman for public intoxication and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The 33-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Responding to a possible intoxicated driver asleep behind the wheel on April 11, Officer Austin Hughart arrested a 25-year-old Hulbert woman and transported her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and improper stopping in roadway.
