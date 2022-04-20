An intoxicated man may have entered an apartment thinking it was his.
On April 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Redmen Studio Apartments in reference to a man who was passed out on a couch. The caller said she didn’t know who the man was, and Sellers attempted to awaken him. The man was unresponsive and awoke once Sellers rubbed his sternum, but he passed out again. Sellers advised dispatch to have EMS respond. EMS personnel checked on Eligea Crowels and said he was extremely intoxicated. The apartment owner said she heard noise coming from her living room around 6 a.m. and noticed her front door open. She said Crowels was asleep on her couch. The woman didn’t want to press charges because she thought the man didn’t mean to enter her apartment due to being drunk. Crowels was booked on tribal charges of breaking and entering.
On April 15, Officer Michael Gray arrested a man for shoplifting at Walmart. Rupam Gandhi was seen concealing several speakers in shopping bags before leaving the store. He was approached by employees, who asked to see his receipt. Gandhi claimed he had an order that was sent to the wrong address. The man also showed the employee a refund receipt, but it didn’t have the item on it. Gandhi was advised to come back inside the store, but he refused, and said he would come back to pay for the items at a later time. Gray was informed Gandhi was seen driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche behind Reasor’s. Gray spotted the vehicle and Gandhi appeared to be speeding away from the officer. A traffic stop was conducted on Park Hill Road and the suspect was escorted back to Walmart. Gandhi repeatedly asked employees if he could pay for the speakers, but they said they were going to file charges, since he had left the property. Gandhi was arrested for petit larceny and was immediately released, since he the exact change to bond out.
Officer Sellers responded to Walmart on April 17 after a woman allegedly tried to steal $125 worth of items. Employees said Amber Coy was seen swapping price tags to make some items seem cheaper. Coy was escorted to the Asset Protection office and arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.
Shannon Sharp was arrested for trespassing on April 13 after she purchased a volleyball at Walmart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.