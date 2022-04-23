Officers responded to several separate calls of thieves at local businesses, and one officer just so happened to hear a burglary in progress.
On April 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol when he observed a Ford Mustang that didn't have a working headlight. The officer pulled the vehicle over and talked with the driver, Jesse Fairfield, who said his driver's license was suspended and he didn't know his insurance was. Dispatch told Cobb the man was possibly wanted, and insurance on the vehicle was unconfirmed. Officer Robert Jones arrived to assist Cobb and noticed Fairfield repeatedly reaching to the passenger side of the vehicle. Jones said he could see Fairfield trying to hide a baggie of drugs. Fairfield was detained and then arrested once dispatched confirmed the warrants. Officers searched the vehicle and found a baggie of marijuana, a package of suboxone and a unidentifiable pill. Fairfield was transported to jail and booked on tribal for defective vehicle, driving under suspension, no insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance without a valid script, and his warrants.
Officer Thomas Donnell was called Tahlequah Terrace apartments on April 20 for an alleged trespassing report. The apartment manager advised that Dolores Smith was banned from another tenant's apartment due to making threats about taking her kids. Video footage showed Smith knocking on the tenant's door and asking the kids to open it. Donnell said officers have warned Smith to stay off the property before, or she'd be arrested. Smith claimed she was called to go over to the other apartment to give the child toilet paper. Smith was arrested for trespassing and transported to jail.
On April 20, Officer Jones was patrolling the property of Betty's Mini-Storage when he heard the sound of metal clanking in one of the units. The unit didn't have a lock on the door, and Jones found Dakota Wacoche standing on top of a dresser, trying to remove the screw from the top of the wall to gain entry into the adjoining unit. Wacoche cursed at the officer and claimed he was trying to get a blanket from the other unit. The property owner said Wacoche didn't rent any of the units and he wanted to press charges. Wacoche was booked on tribal charges of second-degree burglary.
Officer Donnell responded to Walmart on April 16 to find Lucas Barajas arguing with employees outside of the store. Employees said they observed the man conceal two PlayStation 4 reload cards under another item. Barajas failed to pay for the cards and attempted to exit the store. Barajas was arrested for petit larceny and booked.
Jason Jones was arrested April 19 when he allegedly concealed items on his person at Walmart. Jones purportedly tried to hide two belts, a block of cheese, and a package of deli meat. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood made contact with Jones, who was holding a marijuana joint in his hand. Jones was arrested for possession of marijuana, petit larceny and trespassing.
