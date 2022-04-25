A man claimed he was bringing police a rifle that used by people who were trying to shoot him.
On April 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell and Joe Roberts were dispatched to Hit-N-Run gas station for a suspicious man carrying what appeared to be a rifle. Officers spotted Ryan Goodnight, who said he was going to the police station to speak with Chief Nate King because he found the rifle people were using to shoot at him. Goodnight gave the weapon to officers and appeared nervous when speaking with them. Roberts asked dispatch to see if Goodnight had warrants, and the man said there was no reason to check, as he was just giving them the gun. Dispatch confirmed Goodnight was wanted, and he was arrested.
Officer Lane Cobb responded to Walmart just before 5 a.m. on April 23 in regard to an intoxicated man. Dispatch said the man tried to pry open the doors to the store and he was carrying a wooden ax handle. Harold Hooper was hanging onto the cart corral and appeared to be having uncontrollable muscle spasms. He dropped the ax handle when told to do so and was detained. Hooper was arrested for public intoxication and claimed to have injected methamphetamine three hours before Cobb met with him.
On April 23, Sgt. Matt Frits was called to a house party for a noise complaint on Choctaw Street. Frits could hear people socializing inside the residence and knocked several times while announcing himself. Frits then heard what sounded like people trying to flee. The officer observed Justin Christie toward the porch where Frits was standing. Christie claimed he was sleeping inside the residence and awoke to a party going on. Frits noticed the man was unsteady on his feet and could smell alcohol coming from him. Christie was arrested for public drunkenness. Frits patted the man down and found THC wax in his pocket. Christie was booked on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.