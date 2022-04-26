A man denied ownership of a backpack that contained 37 grams of meth and five syringes, but he was arrested, anyway.
On April 26, Tahlequah Police officers were dispatched to trailers behind the former business of Port City body shop in regard to a man who was trying to break into cars. Officer Michael Cates noticed two men at the corner of Fuller Street and Bluff Avenue. One of the men matched the description of the suspect. Benjamin Flores had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person and admitted to consuming a few beers. Flores became aggressive with officers and was detained. There was a backpack close to where Flores was standing, and the man denied owning it. A man told officers Flores had been carrying the backpack. Cates found a smoking glass pipe that had burnt residue in Flores' pockets. Five syringes were inside the backpack, along with three baggies of methamphetamine. Cates also found three weight scales and a marijuana grinder. Flores was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, trafficking controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
On April 22, Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Walmart for an alleged shoplifter. Dispatch advised that Amanda Manasco was uncooperative and running from the store. Donnell made contact with the woman on the Bertha Parker Bypass and took her back to the store. Video footage showed Manasco take two boxes of Pokémon cards and walk outside, where she was confronted by employees. Manasco was arrested for shoplifting and taken to jail.
Officer Donnell was called to Walmart on April 21 due to a reported shoplifting allegedly by Treissa Maxey. Employees said Maxey wasn't cooperative and got into a silver Dodge Van that drove west on Daisy Drive. Donnell spotted the vehicle and could see the driver and passenger waving their arms around. The officer made contact with Maxey, who claimed she didn't steal anything and only got into an argument with employees. Maxey was escorted back to Walmart and admitted to stealing $46 worth of merchandise. Maxey was arrested and booked into jail.
Officer Joe Roberts met with Daniel Shroff at the pavilion on Water Avenue and Morgan Street on April 24. Shroff was wanted for a misdemeanor traffic violation and was arrested.
