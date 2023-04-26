A local man was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers on April 15 after he was allegedly observed breaking into a vehicle and stealing tools.
When authorities arrived at the business, the suspect was reportedly standing on the porch. He told officers he was waiting on a friend to pick him up. When asked if he had entered a vehicle, he allegedly told police he did so, because he wanted to sit down. Authorities reported the suspect appeared to be unsteady on his feet and had the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. When law enforcement officials looked at the vehicle, it appeared the center console had been stripped out, as if someone attempted to hot-wire the vehicle. The suspect allegedly told authorities he had removed a pair of pliers and a wrench from the car. The man was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for public intoxication and third-degree burglary.
Responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart on April 16, Officer Robert Jones arrested a Tahlequah man after he allegedly stole several items from the store, placed them in a Subway bag and passed all points of sale. The total amount of the items taken was $108.79. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for petit larceny.
After a short foot pursuit on April 17, officers arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny, trespassing, and an outstanding warrant.
Officer Zach Adams arrested a Hulbert man on April 18 and took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
On April 19, Officer Jessica McClure arrested a Tahlequah man for public intoxication. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.