A man told arresting officers he should have pulled a gun on them when he had the chance.
On April 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to Larry Avenue in regard to a disturbance. The caller said a man and a woman were arguing in the parking lot of the Tahlequah Terrace apartments. The called said the woman got into a vehicle and was leaving. Officers made contact with the woman, who said Kory Wilson was intoxicated and still on the property. Reed went to the apartments where two men were. One of them put his hands on his head and advised he had a firearm in a holster on his hip. He said he knew the woman and Wilson, and saw them arguing. He said he came out to see what was going on and could see Wilson holding a knife to his own wrist. The man said Wilson made the comment that he had a gun in his van, so he began to walk away in case anything escalated. Wilson was unsteady on his feet when he spoke with officers. He admitted to having a firearm and officers began looking for it. They found marijuana, open containers of beer, a suboxone strip, and two large knives. Wilson said he didn't want to hurt himself or kill himself, and he was arrested. Wilson then head-butted the cage of Reed's patrol unit and was secured by the seat belt. The man yelled that he wanted to kill himself before he was transported to jail. Reed said Wilson told her that he should have pulled a gun on her when he had the chance. Wilson was booked for public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Officer Steffon Herd was on patrol April 26 on the Bertha Parker Bypass when he noticed an expired tag on the vehicle in front of him. The driver, Cassandra Lee, claimed to not know where her driver's license was. Kyle Epperson was identified as the passenger. Dispatch advised Lee's license was suspended and she was wanted. She was cited for the traffic violations and arrested for the warrant. Dispatch said they couldn't find any information on the name or date of birth the passenger gave. He then said his name was Travis Carter and Herd detained him. He admitted his name was Zachary Doty, and he was also wanted and arrested. Herd searched the vehicle and found marijuana in the center console. Lee and Doty denied ownership and both were booked into jail.
On April 17, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Walmart after Emily Deckard allegedly tried to steal $26 worth of items. Employees said the woman hid two packs of hair ties, sunglasses, a necklace and a pacifier. Deckard was booked into jail for petit larceny.
