A man reported that a woman pulled a chainsaw on him while he was picking up his daughter from school.
On March 31, Tahlequah Police officers were dispatched to the high school after a woman allegedly brandished a chainsaw against a parent who was picking up their daughter. The man stated the woman asked him for jump and he refused. He said the woman pulled out the tool and made aggressive gestures toward him. Officer Chris Smith arrived at the school but the woman had already left the area.
Employees at Circle S Laundry Mat called authorities after a woman refused to leave on March 31. Officers were told the woman and her two children stayed at the business the night before and wouldn't leave. The two children weren't wearing shoes and a KiBOIS Area Transit System bus arrived to take the three people to an address in the county.
Officer Lane Cobb was called to EZ Mart on March 31 in reference to a man who was causing a disturbance. Employees said Anthony Fields was outside and refusing to leave. Fields was arrested for public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
