During a traffic stop March 26 for failure to signal, two Cherokee Nation citizens were arrested after authorities noted the driver appeared under the influence and drugs were found inside the vehicle.
Police said the 43-year-old Tahlequah man who was driving appeared to be under the influence of drugs. While performing an inventory of the vehicle, police found methamphetamine on the passenger side where the 19-year-old woman was sitting, and she was placed under arrest for the possession of the controlled dangerous substance. She reportedly told authorities she had syringes on her person. Both suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the man was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence, failure to signal and possession of controlled dangerous substance. The woman was booked on tribal charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On March 25, Officer David Trammell arrested a local man for public intoxication after the 31-year-old was found laying on the ground outside of Tahlequah Pediatrics. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Responding to a domestic disturbance March 17, Officer Raquel Reed arrested two Cherokee Nation citizens involved in the altercation. Both were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the 22-year-old male was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery, and the 22-year-old female was booked on tribal charges of obstruction after she allegedly attempted to interfere in the male’s arrest.
