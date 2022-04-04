A woman threw a bullet-like object at man before making a threatening statement that led officers to briefly lock down a school in Cherokee County last week.
On March 23, Tahlequah Police Lt. Randy Tanner heard a call from dispatch about a suspicious person at El Zarape. The caller stated a woman came up and asked him for keys to a truck he owned, and that she threw a bullet-like object at the man. He said she made the statement that the "next one" was for him. Tanner placed Cherokee Elementary on lockdown and responded with officers. Tanner noticed broken glass on the ground at the Tahlequah Beauty Technology School, and one of the doors was missing its glass. Additional officers arrived and they began searching the building. They found Hannah Williams inside the building and arrested her for burglary. The woman gave officers the last names Williams and Vaughn, but wouldn't give them her date of birth. Williams was booked on charges of burglary at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to Walmart on March 29 after employees watched a pair swap price tags to make items cheaper. Jessica Daugherty allegedly took the tag off an item and placed it on a tarp. Nicky Daugherty scanned the tarp and paid what rang up before he took the item to his vehicle. The man returned to the store and continued shopping before they were approached by employees. Sellers found a glass pipe in Nicky's pocket and the officer learned he had been banned from Walmart. Nicky was booked into jail for petit larceny, trespassing and possession of paraphernalia. Jessica was cited for petit larceny and booked for warrants.
On March 28, Officer Michael Gray was called to Walmart after a woman was seen swapping price tags on certain items. Brittany Cagle rang up some items but failed to pay for clothing. The woman was escorted back inside the store and was arrested on tribal charges for petit larceny.
Michael Champlain was arrested on March 31 for trespassing at Blackhawk Liquor. Employees called police and stated Champlain was banned from the property, and he was asking a disabled customer for money. Champlain was booked into jail for trespassing.
