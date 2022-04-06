A woman was arrested after she exposed herself to officers.
On April 1, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits was called to a residence where a woman said her daughter was off her medication. Maygun Medlock left on foot before Frits arrived. He drove the area to find the woman, wearing only a onesie and standing in the middle of Spring Street. Officer Raquel Reed arrived and spoke with Medlock, who said she was going to Tallahassee. Reed advised the woman not to leave, and she began striping her clothing until she was nude. Reed and Frits were able to put her onesie back on. Medlock was arrested and booked on tribal charges of indecent exposure.
Officer Reed was dispatched to Clear Creek Store on April 4 in reference to an intoxicated person in a vehicle. Dispatch advised a man was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle that was in the road near the Bertha Parker Bypass and Allen Road. The caller stated the man awoke and was driven to the parking lot of the store. Reed arrived to find three men standing in the parking lot. Two of them said Nakoma Isaiah Romannose sat through three lights and not move. Romannose appeared intoxicated, and the other men said there was an open container of beer inside the vehicle. Reed could see the beer bottle and several plastic tubes that would contain medical marijuana. Romannose was arrested for public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
On March 28, officers were called to East Rayne Street and Mahaney Avenue in regard to a report of a hit-and-run crash. Cherokee County deputies had both vehicles stopped on West Murrel Road and U.S. Highway 62. Owen Livers said he was in the turn lane at the Bertha Parker Bypass and Mahaney Avenue. He said the driver of the second vehicle began honking his horn and passed him in the turn lane. Livers said he passed the other driver, and that driver swerved and crashed into his vehicle. Livers said he leave the scene because he felt threatened, and he continued to drive on to South Muskogee Avenue. Officer Michael Gray asked the man why he felt threatened if he continued to follow the other driver. Livers said he didn’t trust the police and was going to take matters into his own hands. The other driver told officers it was Livers who swerved into him. He said he couldn’t get Livers to stop driving and it was deputies who pulled him over. Livers was arrested for leaving the scene of a property-damaged accident, taxes due state, and improper passing.
Sgt. Frits was dispatched to the Wheeler Addition on March 30 after a vehicle crashed into a barrier made of brick. The driver fled the area, but other people said Elizabeth hall called and admitted she had crashed her vehicle. Frits made contact with Hall via phone, and she told him she was at a residence on Wisteria Lane. The officer arrived and the woman claimed a friend picked her up from the scene of the crash. Hall said she drank alcohol at 11 a.m. Hall was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
