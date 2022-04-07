Police were dispatched to a local hotel after a man allegedly attacked employees before breaking into the main office.
On April 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Roadway Inn after an intoxicated man assaulted two employees. One of the employees said Michael Towne created a disturbance and was asked to leave. She said Towne chased her down a hallway and she ran to the front desk. Towne allegedly walked around the property before he entered through the front doors. The employee told Keele the man had smashed a speaker and tried to kick in the back door of the office. She said Towne hit her arm with the door when he forced it open. A Cherokee County deputy responded and arrested Towne for public intoxication. The deputy told the employee she needed to call police for other crimes that allegedly occurred.
Officer Lane Cobb was driving on the Bertha Parker Bypass on March 31 when he noticed a Dodge Durango in front of him. The officer ran the tag information and it returned to a Mitsubishi. Dispatch confirmed the tag belonged to a different vehicle, so Cobb made a traffic stop at the Wash Barn car wash. The officer met with the driver, Jason Sayas, and the two occupants. Sayas claimed he purchased the vehicle months ago, but he couldn't provide a bill of sale or proof of insurance. Dispatch advised Sayas' driver's license was revoked and he was wanted. The driver was arrested and informed Cobb he had a glass pipe in his pocket. He told Cobb the device was used to smoke marijuana, but the officer could see there was a burnt white and black residue on it, an indicator the pipe had been used to smoke methamphetamine. Sayas then admitted he used the pipe to smoke meth. Cobb searched the vehicle to find a homemade smoking device and a wooden box that contained another pipe. The officer also found a baggie of marijuana under the back side of the driver's seat. Sayas was transported to jail and booked on charges of driving under revocation, operating a vehicle without the proper tag, taxes due state, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
On March 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell responded to a report from dispatch of a man who was yelling while in the middle of the street. The officer was told the suspect was walking south on Echota Street. Donnell initially couldn't locate the man, but then found him standing at the back of the Chicken Store. Allen James denied yelling, but he handed Donnell an open bottle of vodka when asked for his identification. James was arrested for public intoxication without incident. Officer Michael Gray was later called to Oklahoma Avenue and East Downing Street in regard to James' lying in the alley. Gray noticed a bottle of vodka next to the man and dried blood on his hand. James was unable to speak because he was too intoxicated, but he was cleared by EMS personnel for his hand. James was arrested for public drunkenness a second time and booked on tribal charges.
